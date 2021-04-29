Aon plc (AON): Price Down $-2.12 (-0.89)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.11 (-0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AON

At the time of this writing, AON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, AON ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AON’s price is down $-2.12 (-0.89%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Aon plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For AON News Traders

Investors and traders in AON may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators set to clear Aon, Willis deal – sources

https://www.investing.com/news/stock-market-news/exclusive-eu-antitrust-regulators-set-to-clear-aon-willis-deal–sources-2488269

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market