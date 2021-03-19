APA Corp (APA): Price Up $0.55 (2.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.25 (1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APA

At the time of this writing, APA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (1.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that APA has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

APA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, APA’s price is up $0.55 (2.86%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. APA Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For APA News Traders

Investors and traders in APA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLUE, APA and RIDE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment.

