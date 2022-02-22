APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Body

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of APA by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 732,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of APA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

