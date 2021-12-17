Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.45.

AIRC stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

