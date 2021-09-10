Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV): Price Now Near $6.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AIV

At the moment, AIV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AIV ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AIV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AIV’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.99%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AIV has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Apartment Investment & Management Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AIV: Daily RSI Analysis AIV’s RSI now stands at 10.5263.

Note: AIV and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with AIV rising at a slower rate than RSI.

