APD Stuns With a Huge Move Down, Now Sits Near $272.535

The Hourly View for APD

Currently, APD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.96 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as APD has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

APD ranks 78th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

APD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100, 20 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Air Products & Chemicals Inc's price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< APD: Daily RSI Analysis APD’s RSI now stands at 14.6956.

APD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For APD News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on APD may find value in this recent story:

