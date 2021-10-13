APi Group Corp (APG): Price Up $0.01 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APG

Currently, APG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

APG ranks 26th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

APG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, APG’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< APG: Daily RSI Analysis APG’s RSI now stands at 2.5.

APG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market