Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 3353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

