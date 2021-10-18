Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI): Price Up $0.08 (0.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARI

At the moment, ARI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.59%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ARI ranks 83rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARI’s price is up $0.08 (0.55%) from the day prior. ARI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 day changed directions on ARI; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ARI, its RSI is now at 58.4906.

ARI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

