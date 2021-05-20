Apollo Global Management Inc (APO): Price Down $-0.51 (-0.89)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.76 (-1.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APO

At the moment, APO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.76 (-1.33%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as APO has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, APO ranks 213th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, APO’s price is down $-0.51 (-0.89%) from the day prior. APO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Apollo Global Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.