Apollo Global Management Inc (APO): Price Down $-0.59 (-0.96)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APO

At the moment, APO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as APO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, APO ranks 200th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, APO’s price is down $-0.59 (-0.96%) from the day prior. APO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on APO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Apollo Global Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< APO: Daily RSI Analysis APO’s RSI now stands at 55.9701.

APO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

