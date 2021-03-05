Apollo Global Management Inc (APO): Price Now Near $49.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for APO

At the moment, APO’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

APO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, APO’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.22%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that APO has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APO’s price action over the past 90 days.

For APO News Traders

Investors and traders in APO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Michaels (MIK) to Go Private in Buyout Deal with Apollo | Investing.com

Stocks Analysis by Zacks Investment Research covering: Blackstone Group Inc, Hibbett Sports Inc, Apollo Global Management LLC Class A, The Michaels Companies Inc. Read Zacks Investment Research’s latest article on Investing.com

