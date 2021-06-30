Apollo Global Management Inc (APO): Price Now Near $62.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for APO

At the moment, APO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (1.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, APO ranks 69th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, APO’s price is up $0.07 (0.11%) from the day prior. APO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows APO’s price action over the past 90 days.