Apollo Investment Corp (AINV): Price Up $0.18 (1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AINV
At the time of this writing, AINV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AINV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
AINV ranks 116th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
AINV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, AINV’s price is up $0.18 (1.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AINV has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AINV’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
AINV: Daily RSI Analysis
<
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market