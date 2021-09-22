Apollo Investment Corp (AINV): Price Up $0.18 (1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AINV

At the time of this writing, AINV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AINV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AINV ranks 116th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AINV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AINV’s price is up $0.18 (1.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AINV has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AINV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AINV: Daily RSI Analysis AINV’s RSI now stands at 33.6538.

AINV and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

