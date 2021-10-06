Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH): Price Down $-4.68 (-5.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.12 (-1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMEH

Currently, AMEH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.12 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AMEH has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, AMEH ranks 354th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMEH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMEH’s price is down $-4.68 (-5.15%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on AMEH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMEH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMEH: Daily RSI Analysis For AMEH, its RSI is now at 22.6634.

AMEH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

