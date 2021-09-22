Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH): Price Now Near $86.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMEH

Currently, AMEH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (0.82%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AMEH has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on AMEH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMEH ranks 93rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

AMEH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AMEH’s price is up $0.96 (1.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AMEH has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AMEH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMEH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMEH: Daily RSI Analysis AMEH’s RSI now stands at 18.6992.

AMEH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

