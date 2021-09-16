Appfolio Inc (APPF): Price Now Near $121.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for APPF

At the moment, APPF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.72 (1.43%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on APPF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, APPF ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APPF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, APPF’s price is up $0.45 (0.37%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Appfolio Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< APPF: Daily RSI Analysis APPF’s RSI now stands at 10.9619.

APPF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

