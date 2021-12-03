AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APPH. Cowen cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

