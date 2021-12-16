Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE): Price Now Near $15.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for APLE

At the moment, APLE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on APLE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

APLE ranks 114th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

APLE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, APLE’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.07%) from the day prior. APLE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APLE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< APLE: Daily RSI Analysis For APLE, its RSI is now at 57.1429.

APLE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error

For APLE News Traders

Investors and traders in APLE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Distribution for Fourth Quarter of 2021