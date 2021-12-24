Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

