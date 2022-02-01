Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 10th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,909 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $363,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

