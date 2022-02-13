Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

