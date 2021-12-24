Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).