Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT): Price Up $0.56 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.56 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AIT

At the moment, AIT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AIT has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AIT ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

AIT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AIT’s price is up $0.56 (0.6%) from the day prior. AIT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AIT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AIT: Daily RSI Analysis AIT’s RSI now stands at 10.4428.

AIT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

