Applied Materials Inc (AMAT): Price Up $3.17 (2.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMAT

Currently, AMAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as AMAT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AMAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMAT’s price is up $3.17 (2.47%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Applied Materials Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

