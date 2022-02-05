Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.03.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

