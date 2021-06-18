Applovin Corp (APP): Price Up $0.69 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APP

Currently, APP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.59%) from the hour prior. APP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

APP ranks 68th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

APP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, APP’s price is up $0.69 (0.78%) from the day prior. APP has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APP’s price action over the past 90 days.