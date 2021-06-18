Applovin Corp (APP): Price Up $0.69 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APP
Currently, APP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (0.59%) from the hour prior. APP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
APP ranks 68th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.
APP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, APP’s price is up $0.69 (0.78%) from the day prior. APP has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APP’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on APP may find value in this recent story: Applovin Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 86 RS Rating The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Applovin entered a new percentile Thursday, with an increase from 80 to 86. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Applovin is now considered extended and out of buy range after clearing a 71.61 buy point in a first-stage ipo base.
For APP News Traders
