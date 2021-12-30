Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com