Aptargroup Inc (ATR): Price Now Near $125.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ATR

At the time of this writing, ATR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ATR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ATR ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks.

ATR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ATR’s price is up $1.18 (0.95%) from the day prior. ATR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ATR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Aptargroup Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ATR: Daily RSI Analysis For ATR, its RSI is now at 100.

ATR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

