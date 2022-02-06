Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.80 EPS.

NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

