Aptiv PLC (APTV): Price Down $-1.69 (-1.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.78 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APTV

Currently, APTV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row APTV has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

APTV ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

APTV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, APTV’s price is down $-1.69 (-1.12%) from the day prior. APTV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on APTV; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APTV’s price action over the past 90 days.