Aramark (ARMK): Price Now Near $38.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARMK

Currently, ARMK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.65%) from the hour prior. ARMK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, ARMK ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARMK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARMK’s price is up $1.23 (3.3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ARMK has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARMK’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

