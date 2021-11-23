Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR): Price Now Near $18.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABR

Currently, ABR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ABR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ABR ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ABR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABR’s price is up $0.08 (0.44%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on ABR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ABR: Daily RSI Analysis ABR’s RSI now stands at 23.0769.

ABR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

