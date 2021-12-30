Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR): Price Now Near $18.57; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABR

At the time of this writing, ABR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.22%) from the hour prior. ABR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ABR ranks 94th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ABR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABR’s price is up $0.09 (0.49%) from the day prior. ABR has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ABR: Daily RSI Analysis ABR’s RSI now stands at 100.

ABR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

