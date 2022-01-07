Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock