ArcelorMittal (MT): Price Down $-0.27 (-0.9)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.43 (-1.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MT

At the time of this writing, MT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-1.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MT’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.9%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. ArcelorMittal’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

