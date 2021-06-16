ArcelorMittal (MT): Price Now Near $30.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MT

At the moment, MT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.76%) from the hour prior. MT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, MT ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MT’s price is down $-0.91 (-2.89%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row MT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MT’s price action over the past 90 days.