Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM): Price Down $-1.92 (-3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.74 (-1.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADM

At the moment, ADM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.74 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. ADM has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Food Products stocks, ADM ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADM’s price is down $-1.92 (-3%) from the day prior. ADM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.