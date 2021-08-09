Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM): Price Now Near $60.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADM

At the moment, ADM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADM has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on ADM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, ADM ranks 43rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ADM’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.41%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ADM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADM: Daily RSI Analysis For ADM, its RSI is now at 86.0335.

ADM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market