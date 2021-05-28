Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM): Price Up $0.01 (0.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.23 (-0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADM

At the moment, ADM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. ADM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADM ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

ADM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADM’s price is up $0.01 (0.02%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ADM has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.