Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM): Price Up $2.5 (4.17)% Over Past Day, Up $0.88 (1.42)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ADM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.88 (1.42%) from the hour prior. ADM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Currently, ADM’s price is up $2.5 (4.17%) from the day prior. ADM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ADM’s price action over the past 90 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.39 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.19.Revenue of $18.89B (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.69B.“ADM delivered an outstanding first quarter, building on our great 2020 performance. As expected, we achieved strong earnings spanning all three of our businesses, and a sixth…

