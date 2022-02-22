Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

