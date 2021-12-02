Archrock Inc (AROC): Price Now Near $7.29; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AROC

At the moment, AROC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.62%) from the hour prior. AROC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, AROC ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AROC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AROC’s price is up $0.04 (0.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AROC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Archrock Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AROC: Daily RSI Analysis AROC’s RSI now stands at 7.188.

AROC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market