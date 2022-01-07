Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com