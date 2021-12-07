Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE): Price Now Near $21.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARCE

Currently, ARCE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (2.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Personal Services stocks, ARCE ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARCE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARCE’s price is up $0.52 (2.54%) from the day prior. ARCE has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arco Platform Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARCE: Daily RSI Analysis ARCE’s RSI now stands at 100.

ARCE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

