Arconic Corp (ARNC): Price Down $-0.58 (-1.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.58 (-1.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARNC

Currently, ARNC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.71%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on ARNC; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ARNC ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Steel Works Etc stocks.

ARNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARNC’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.71%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ARNC has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arconic Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARNC: Daily RSI Analysis For ARNC, its RSI is now at 8.5366.

ARNC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

