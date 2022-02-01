Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.77

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.77 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 89.06 ($1.20). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 70,915 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.77.

In related news, insider Louise Maxwell Barton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($15,125.03).

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

