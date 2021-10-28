Arcosa Inc (ACA): Price Now Near $52.33; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ACA

Currently, ACA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ACA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ACA ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

ACA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ACA’s price is up $0.85 (1.65%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arcosa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For ACA, its RSI is now at 30.3571.

ACA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ACA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ACA may find value in this recent story:

Earnings Preview: Arcosa (ACA) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

Arcosa (ACA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

