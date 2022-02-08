Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE ACA opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Arcosa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcosa by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading