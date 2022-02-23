Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Body

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $805.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

